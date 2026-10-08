The Defense Forces used long-range FP-1 UAVs to strike the largest oil refinery in Russia

Photo: firepoint.technology

The Defense Forces used FP-1 long-range drones to strike the Omsk oil refinery, which is the largest in Russia, UNN writes.

Details

They did manage to breach Russia’s air defenses in Omsk. The Defense Forces’ strike UAVs hit the Omsk oil refinery, the largest oil refinery in the Russian Federation - the OSINT channel Exilenova+ reported.

According to the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, the Omsk oil refinery was hit using FP-1 long-range UAVs.

Omsk, did you miss the FP-1? - the company said in response to the OSINT channel’s post.

The Omsk oil refinery processes 22 million tonnes of oil per year.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that the Defense Forces struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil-processing complex in Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation, where a fire broke out.