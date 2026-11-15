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The Defense Forces struck three Russian defense-industrial complex enterprises: the General Staff announced the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Ukrainian forces hit enterprises in Tatarstan and Bryansk Oblast. Explosions and fires occurred at two facilities; the damage is being clarified.

The Defense Forces struck three Russian defense-industrial complex enterprises: the General Staff announced the consequences

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck three enterprises of Russia’s military-industrial complex in Tatarstan and Bryansk Oblast. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of November 15, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces reached Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan - one of Russia’s main petrochemical hubs, located more than a thousand kilometers from the border. Two enterprises that supply Russia’s war effort with raw materials and fuel came under attack. The first target was PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes and a key production site of the SIBUR holding company

- the post says.

According to available information, explosions occurred on the premises of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, followed by a fire.

Synthetic rubbers, synthetic polyisoprene, butyl rubbers, and plastics are produced here - the plant sells tens of billions of rubles’ worth of synthetic rubber alone every year. At first glance, it is peaceful chemistry. In reality, no army can do without these products: synthetic rubber is used to make tires for military trucks, armored vehicles, and aircraft, as well as seals, hoses, and rubber products for equipment. Certain types of synthetic rubber also serve as the binding base for solid rocket fuel used by ballistic Iskander missiles. That is why Russia’s rubber industry has long been one of the targets of the Defense Forces

- the post says.

In addition, according to available information, the only ELOU-AVT-7 atmospheric-vacuum distillation unit at the TAIF-NK oil refinery was also hit nearby.

This is a large oil-refining complex with an exceptionally high refining depth of more than 95%. It processes heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and gas condensate, while its products are used both as mass-market fuel and as feedstock for petrochemicals and military needs. A fire was recorded

- the post says.

The extent of the damage caused at both enterprises is currently being уточнено. On the same day, another facility of Russia’s defense-industrial complex was hit - JSC Monolit in Trubchevsk, Bryansk Oblast.

The enterprise specializes in the production of aircraft, including helicopters, and also manufactures spare parts and components and carries out metalworking. Every shutdown of such plants means fewer tires for equipment carrying ammunition to the front, fewer rubber components for armored vehicles and aviation, fewer raw materials for the missile industry, and less fuel for the Russian army. The Defense Forces of Ukraine, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the enemy’s military and economic potential and forcing Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine

- the post says.

As a reminder

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that a Russian plant that repairs A-50 aircraft in Novgorod Oblast had been hit.

Alla Kiosak

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