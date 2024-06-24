The Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel and three enemy air defense systems during the day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked 12 areas of enemy manpower concentration, three air defense systems, one radar station and one electronic warfare station, while 129 combat clashes occurred at the front.
Over the past day, on June 23, 129 military clashes took place at the front. The Defense Forces have 12 areas of personnel concentration, three air defense systems, one radar station and one enemy electronic warfare station per day. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
According to the General Staff, 129 military clashes were recorded over the past day.
According to updated information, over the past day, in general, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using four missiles, 58 air strikes (in particular, using 91 Kabus), carried out more than 3,500 attacks, including 91 multiple launch rocket systems, and more than 500 kamikaze drone strikes.
Yesterday, Ukrainian Air Forces and missile forces and artillery hit 12 areas of personnel concentration, three enemy air defense systems, one radar station and one enemy electronic warfare station.
