The death toll from the morning attack in Zaporizhzhia has risen to seven - Regional Military Administration

As a result of the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, seven people were killed, including three children. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

"There are already seven people killed as a result of the Russian attack. Among them are three children. Ten people were injured, including one child. Two of those injured are in serious condition," Semikin wrote.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of the strikes. There may still be people under the rubble. Rescuers continue their search.

We remind you

As UNN previously reported, as a result of the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, five people were killed, including two children, and ten more were injured.