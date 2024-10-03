The death of a Reuters employee in Kramatorsk: it was the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise who identified the enemy missile

Specialists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise have identified the type of missile that hit the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk on August 24 this year, killing a Reuters employee. This was reported by UNN with reference to the international agency.

Details

It is noted that 38-year-old former British military officer Ryan Evans had been working as a security adviser for Reuters since 2022. At about half past eleven in the evening on August 24, 2024, a rocket hit the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk.

According to the agency, images of the hotel taken after the attack showed that Evans' room on the first floor of the northwest corner of the building took the brunt of the impact, causing it to collapse into the basement. Six other rooms were severely damaged in the explosion.

Ryan Evans was killed and two other Reuters journalists were injured.

“The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (KFI), which examined images of the missile wreckage taken by the Reuters team after the attack, concluded that it was most likely a Russian Iskander-M. Two Western military experts shown the images also said it was most likely an Iskander. Ukraine does not have such a weapon,” Reuters writes.

The agency, citing Ukrainian intelligence services, also notes that the missile was launched from a location near the Russian city of Taganrog.

North Korean missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine are similar to Iskander-M, although they have their own specifics - Oleksandr Ruvin