The CSC explained which men will have access to consular services

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101076 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111385 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154017 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157679 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253978 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174902 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227837 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42797 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25145 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30200 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36204 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33518 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253974 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227835 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225943 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101071 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71271 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77857 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113598 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114463 views
The CSC explained which men will have access to consular services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16097 views

Men of conscription age who have updated their data in accordance with the law will have access to consular services, while new applications from this category will be temporarily suspended.

Men of conscription age who have clarified their data will have access to consular services. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications, according to UNN.

Details

The Center for Strategic Communications reminded that on April 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided to temporarily suspend the provision of services in Ukrainian diplomatic institutions to men who are subject to the law on mobilization:

  • The decision applies only to men of conscription age who are abroad and temporarily suspends the acceptance of new applications from this category of citizens for a limited period of time.
  • After this period, applications will continue to be accepted. Men of conscription age who have updated their data in accordance with the requirements of the law will have access to consular services.
  • All applications for consular services submitted before April 23, 2024 at foreign diplomatic missions are considered and processed by consular offices.
  • This decision does not apply to the provision of emergency consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens in case of emergencies (road accidents, detention, natural disasters, etc.).
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on a package of modernization of consular services, which will simplify access to consular services for all categories of citizens and reduce the time of procedures.

Suspension of consular services for men abroad: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted a number of other myths4/30/24, 9:11 PM • 46278 views

Recall

On April 23, the media began to disseminate information that men of military age would no longer be able to receive services at Ukrainian consulates. It will only be possible to draw up documents for returning to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine provided clarifications regarding temporary restrictions on acceptance of new applications for consular services for men of military age abroad.

As a result, at passport issuance centers in Warsaw, men stood in long lines due to restrictions on issuing documents to Ukrainians of military age, while services for children and women remain available.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine

