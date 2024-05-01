The CSC explained which men will have access to consular services

Men of conscription age who have clarified their data will have access to consular services. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications, according to UNN.

The Center for Strategic Communications reminded that on April 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided to temporarily suspend the provision of services in Ukrainian diplomatic institutions to men who are subject to the law on mobilization:

The decision applies only to men of conscription age who are abroad and temporarily suspends the acceptance of new applications from this category of citizens for a limited period of time.

After this period, applications will continue to be accepted. Men of conscription age who have updated their data in accordance with the requirements of the law will have access to consular services.

All applications for consular services submitted before April 23, 2024 at foreign diplomatic missions are considered and processed by consular offices.

This decision does not apply to the provision of emergency consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens in case of emergencies (road accidents, detention, natural disasters, etc.).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on a package of modernization of consular services, which will simplify access to consular services for all categories of citizens and reduce the time of procedures.



On April 23, the media began to disseminate information that men of military age would no longer be able to receive services at Ukrainian consulates. It will only be possible to draw up documents for returning to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine provided clarifications regarding temporary restrictions on acceptance of new applications for consular services for men of military age abroad.

As a result, at passport issuance centers in Warsaw, men stood in long lines due to restrictions on issuing documents to Ukrainians of military age, while services for children and women remain available.