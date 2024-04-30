Suspension of consular services for men abroad: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted a number of other myths

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has dispelled some myths regarding the decision to temporarily suspend the acceptance of new applications for the provision of consular services for men abroad, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to provide new clarifications on the decision to temporarily suspend the acceptance of new applications for the provision of consular services for men abroad.

In particular, the ministry said that the decision to temporarily suspend the acceptance of new applications applies only to men of military age who are abroad. This was done temporarily for a limited period.

"After this period is over, applications will continue to be accepted. Men of military age who have updated their data in accordance with the requirements of the law will be able to apply for consular services, get their slot in the electronic queue and get an appointment at the consulate," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that the temporary suspension of new applicants in no way affects the provision of emergency consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens in case of emergencies.

"In such cases, consular officers provide the necessary consular assistance in full to all citizens of Ukraine, women and men of any age and regardless of their military service status or other characteristics, within the framework of the law. Ukrainian consuls work 24/7 to ensure that no citizen in trouble abroad is left without help," the Ministry emphasizes.

It is also noted that the technical pause in accepting new applications from men of military age is due to the need to prepare for the entry into force of new rules for the provision of consular services for this category of citizens in connection with the entry into force of the new law on mobilization. This decision is not unconstitutional.

The Ministry also debunked the myth that the decision suddenly stopped the provision of consular services to all men of military age abroad, noting that all applications for consular services submitted before April 23, 2024, at foreign diplomatic missions are considered and processed by consular offices in full, including applications for a Ukrainian passport for traveling abroad submitted before that date.

"Therefore, there is no question of any suddenness, as the applications that were already in process continued to be processed. Only the acceptance of new applications from a certain category of citizens has been temporarily suspended to clarify the mechanisms for providing consular services in accordance with the new law," the ministry added.

It is emphasized that this decision only temporarily suspends the acceptance of new applications for consular services until the mechanisms for clarifying military registration data are finalized in accordance with the requirements of the law.

"After the new mechanisms come into effect, every man of military age who is temporarily abroad will have the opportunity to update his credentials, including remotely through an electronic cabinet. If a man has clarified his data and has legal grounds to receive consular services in accordance with the requirements of the law, he will have this opportunity. These are equal conditions and the state's attitude towards men in Ukraine and abroad," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The ministry added that after the mechanisms for implementing the new law are clarified, applications will resume, and there can be no question of any human rights violation in this case, as each state updates and clarifies its legislation, which sometimes requires changes to the procedure for the functioning of foreign diplomatic missions and the provision of consular services.

Recall

On April 23, the media began to disseminate informationthat men of military age would no longer be able to receive services at Ukrainian consulates. It will only be possible to draw up documents for returning to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine provided clarifications regarding temporary restrictions on acceptance of new applications for consular services for men of military age abroad.

As a result, at passport issuance centers in Warsaw, men stood in long lines due to restrictions on issuing documents to Ukrainians of military age, while services for children and women remain available.