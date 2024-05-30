The court arrested ex-military commissar Borisov with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 140 million

The court arrested with the possibility of bail in the amount of 140 million UAH former Odessa military commissar Yevhen Borisov, on suspicion of a new case on the organization of the legalization of illegal income in the amount of more than 142 million UAH, this journalist UNN was informed in the specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the southern region.

Having considered the request of the prosecutors of the specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the southern region, the court chose the former head of the Odessa regional territorial Center for recruitment and social support a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with an alternative in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 140 million - reported in the prosecutor's office.

Addition

On May 28, in Kiev, at the exit from the pre-trial detention center, employees of the state Bureau of Investigation re-detained the former head of the Odessa regional shopping center and joint venture Yevgeny Borisov because of information that after paying bail, he planned to go abroad.

He was informed of a new suspicion of organizing the legalization of illegal income in the amount of more than UAH 142 million (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On May 29, an indictment was sent to the court against the former head of the Odessa regional territorial recruitment and social support center Yevgeny Borisov on suspicion of illegal enrichment.