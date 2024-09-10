The construction of the third level of protection has begun at 22 Ukrenergo substations, but it will be completed only at one or two - Shmyhal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119617 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122349 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199684 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154235 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153238 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143095 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199006 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112437 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187646 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

March 1, 12:46 AM • 73825 views
March 1, 01:45 AM • 44309 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 54895 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 83664 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 61884 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199684 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199006 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187646 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 214420 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 202502 views
08:56 AM • 16411 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 150214 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 149441 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 153505 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 144424 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20180 views

Construction of third-level defense structures has begun at 22 Ukrenergo substations, but only 1-2 will be completed due to the high cost. This will allow us to assess the effectiveness of protection against Russian attacks.

The Restoration Agency has started construction of third-level protective structures at 22 Ukrenergo substations, but due to the high cost, construction will be completed at 1-2 substations. This will make it clear whether this level of protection will be sufficient to protect the substations from damage by russia. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent.

As for the third level of protection. An absolute experiment. The Rehabilitation Agency has started construction of the third level of protection at 22 Ukrenergo substations. This is an extremely expensive project, the cost of which is measured in tens of billions of hryvnias, approaching hundreds of billions of hryvnias. Complicated in implementation and unique, as it has never been implemented anywhere in the world

- Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister said that the partners currently do not see the feasibility of continuing construction of all facilities at the same time, so they are negotiating an agreement to preserve the construction where it has begun and leave 1-2 facilities that are closest to completion.

We are still talking to our partners. As of today, our partners do not see the feasibility of continuing the construction of all facilities at the same time, and we are still agreeing to carry out conservation where construction has begun, leave 1-2 that are closest to completion, complete them, see how they will work and decide on continuation and how we will complete all other levels of protection

- Shmyhal said.

He said that Ukraine needs such facilities because they are large, secure facilities that can accommodate not only substations but also production facilities.

Therefore, we are working with the third level of protection, but it is still an experiment and it will take a little longer to build  because of its cost, scale, and to understand that this level of protection is 100% working and protects against any attack by any means that the Russians have

- Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal reported that most of Ukrenergo's first stage energy infrastructure facilities are now 85% protected.

According to him, Ukraine protects power facilities with the first and second level of protection. The first level of protection is gabions with sand. The second is reinforced concrete structures that can withstand direct drone strikes and also protect power facilities from missile fragments.

Shmyhal stated that Energoatom's facilities are protected by appropriate air defense systems.

Director of the Center for Energy Research Oleksandr Kharchenko stated that there are no protective structures at Energoatom facilities.

There will be many challenges in winter, but we will not allow blackouts - CEO of Ukrenergo29.08.24, 15:58 • 15118 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

