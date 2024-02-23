The CEC called the presidential elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine illegitimate and called on the world not to recognize their results

The Central Election Commission has adopted a resolution on the illegitimacy of the organization of the preparation and holding of the 2024 presidential "elections" in the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the CEC, UNN reports.

Details

During today's meeting, the Central Election Commission condemned the illegal decisions and actions of the authorities of the Russian Federation and its occupation administrations regarding the organization of the preparation and holding of the so-called presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

(...) and also emphasized that any attempts to organize the preparation and holding of pseudo-elections on the territory of sovereign independent Ukraine by the authorities of the Russian Federation and their officials are illegitimate, and their results in case of taking into account the votes of "voters" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will be null and void and will give grounds for non-recognition of the president elected in this way, including his legal personality in international relations.

- the statement reads.

Ukraine calls on the world to condemn Russia's illegal presidential elections in the occupied territories

The CEC also called on foreign states and their election administration bodies, international organizations, and election observation missions to condemn the decisions and actions of the Russian authorities and its occupation administrations regarding the so-called elections and not to participate in the observation of the process of these and any other pseudo-elections.

By the said resolution, the Commission approved a Statement calling on (...) not to recognize the powers of the illegitimately elected President of the Russian Federation, including his legal personality in international relations, in the event of such elections - the CEC said.

In addition, the Central Election Commission called on to cease all cooperation with the aggressor state and its agencies, and to expel Russia from all international organizations.

Addendum

As it is known, in early December 2023, the Russian Central Election Commission adopted a resolution according to which the presidential elections in Russia on March 15-17, 2024, should also take place in parts of the territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions that were temporarily seized during Russia's full-scale military invasion, as well as in the annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

russians are preparing for pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine: Ministry of Internal Affairs calls not to cooperate with the occupiers

In its statement, the CEC also emphasizes that participation in the organization and conduct of illegal elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is subject to criminal liability.

In addition, punishment is also provided for public calls for such events and for aiding and abetting the aggressor state.

The CEC called on Ukrainian citizens - voters residing in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - to refrain from participating in any activities aimed at organizing the preparation and conduct of the illegitimate "presidential elections" in Russia, in particular, the formation of the so-called election bodies, dissemination of information or campaigning, observation of pseudo-elections, etc - The statement reads.

The CEC also appealed to the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an operational investigation into the facts of measures aimed at organizing the preparation and holding of illegitimate presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine .

Preparing for the "elections": russian federation in TOT to inspect homes of potential voters

It is noted that the commission proposed to the Cabinet of Ministers to organize measures to disseminate materials on the illegality of holding any pseudo-elections and pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Recall

Russians in the TOT are preparing for the fake presidential elections in March by forming precinct election commissions and considering the possibility of setting up mobile polling stations.