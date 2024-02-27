The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the State Border Guard Service

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42827 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 168313 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99276 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 344097 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280678 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206430 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240515 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253764 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159910 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372644 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 93379 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 168314 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 344098 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235795 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280678 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 870 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29496 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45698 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36017 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102838 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34821 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the number of employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine from 612 to 662 and allocated 50 additional cars from charitable organizations to help protect the borders during martial law.

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the State Border Guard Service

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the number of employees of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine from 612 to 662. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Starting from April 1, the maximum number of employees of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has been increased by 50 people (from 612 to 662) for the period of martial law in Ukraine and for one year from the date of its termination or cancellation. 

- Melnychuk said.

Optional

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine received 50 Volkswagen T5 vehicles from charitable organizations to protect the border.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volkswagen
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Telegram
Artem Lisogor
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87