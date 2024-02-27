The Cabinet of Ministers increased the number of employees of the State Border Guard Service

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the number of employees of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine from 612 to 662. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Starting from April 1, the maximum number of employees of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has been increased by 50 people (from 612 to 662) for the period of martial law in Ukraine and for one year from the date of its termination or cancellation. - Melnychuk said.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine received 50 Volkswagen T5 vehicles from charitable organizations to protect the border.