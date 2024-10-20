The aggressor's ship is on duty in the Black Sea, 4 with “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean
Kyiv • UNN
There is 1 enemy ship without "Kalibr" in the Black Sea, and 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are carrying "Kalibr" with a possible volley of up to 28 missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Currently, one enemy ship has been spotted in the Black Sea that does not carry Kalibr cruise missiles. There are no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov, which indicates a decrease in enemy activity in this region.
At the same time, four enemy ships are deployed in the Mediterranean, three of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a potential volley of up to 28 missiles.
During the day, five vessels passed through the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea, three of which continued their course towards the Bosphorus. Five vessels were also spotted in the Sea of Azov, one of which was heading from the Bosphorus.
