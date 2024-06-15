"The aggressor cannot dictate the conditions for ceasefire": EU diplomat calls Putin's demands "unacceptable"

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is making unacceptable demands, the aggressor cannot dictate the terms of the ceasefire. This was stated on Saturday by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the eve of the Peace Summit on Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine shows no real interest in peace. Putin's unacceptable demands aim to legitimise the invasion and undermine peace efforts, while Russia rearms & prepares for a long war. The aggressor cannot dictate the conditions for ceasefire," the EU's foreign policy chief said on X.

He emphasized that "the UN Charter and the UNGA Resolution on a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine - supported by 141 countries - translates the principles of the UN Charter into practice."

"I look forward to participating in the upcoming Summit on Peace, which will reaffirm this," Borrell said.

Addendum

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Representatives of more than 90 countries will gather in Switzerland for a conference on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin set conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.