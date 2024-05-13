The 29th tragic incident on the Tisza: the body of another drowned man was pulled out of the river

On the border with Hungary , border guards found the body of a man in the Tisa River. This is the 29th tragic case recorded during an attempt to illegally cross the border by river. This was reported on Monday by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, on the border with Hungary, border guards found the body of a man in a wetsuit in the river, which was being carried by the current. They pulled him ashore and called the police. The deceased was a 42-year-old resident of Zakarpattia.

"This is the 29th tragic incident recorded during an attempt to cross the Tisza border. Please do not neglect your health and do not risk your life!" the State Border Guard Service called.

