Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35878 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100211 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143522 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148204 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243505 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172776 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164334 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148152 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221942 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Texas opens new defense plant that will produce artillery shells for Ukraine

Texas opens new defense plant that will produce artillery shells for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36466 views

The new facility, which was built in less than a year, focuses on shells for 155-millimeter howitzers, which have become key in military operations in Ukraine.

In the state of Texas, the construction of a plant is being completed, which will soon produce 30 thousand 155-mm artillery shells per month. It is expected that Ukraine will receive these ammunition. This is reported by The New York Times., transmits UNN.

Details 

It is noted that this is the First New large-scale Pentagon plant built after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The publication says that the company is focused on shells for 155-mm howitzers, which have become key in military operations in Ukraine.

Russia produces artillery shells three times faster than Ukraine's Western allies - Sky News26.05.24, 18:51 • 27006 views

Construction of the plant began recently. Just a year ago, the North Texas neighborhood was just a dirt field, but millions of dollars from Congress helped General Dynamics nearly complete construction in 10 months. 

The facility, worth more than доларів 500 million, was funded by additional costs for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and includes advanced manufacturing technologies and automation for the production of large-caliber metal parts.

Addition

The NYT recalls that last year the Pentagon set a goal to produce 100 thousand shells per month by the end of 2025. Currently, the existing plants together produce about 36 thousand shells per month, and the new plant in Texas will provide another 30 thousand when it reaches full capacity.

It is expected that the remaining ammunition will be produced by a defense firm from Ohio.

Recall

US President Joe Biden said that the United States is ready to transfer part of its own weapons reserves to Ukraine and restore them thanks to purchases from American suppliers. According to him, this will bring "investment in America's Industrial Base" and provide jobs in many states.

The Economist: delivery of shells to Ukraine delayed due to shortage of explosives27.05.24, 05:25 • 111133 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
ukraineUkraine

