Ten Patriot systems would dramatically change the situation, we would break the Russian defense and move forward - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that only ten Western installations of Patriot systems could dramatically change the situation on the battlefield. He said this at a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

"If Ukraine could get 10 Patriot systems for the key industrial centers of Ukraine in the coming months, if we could use these systems closer to the front line, they would not approach us, they would retreat. We would have broken their defense and moved forward. 10 Patriot would have changed the situation dramatically," Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he was encouraged by the recent response from partners regarding the US long-range ATACMS missiles.