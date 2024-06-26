Tehran and Moscow discuss further cooperation "in all key areas"

Kremlin chief Putin held a telephone conversation with Iran's acting president, the parties discussed cooperation in key areas, particularly in infrastructure and energy. UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Details

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Mohammad Mokhber, acting head of the executive branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is stated that "the sides discussed issues of further mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all key areas". The Kremlin press service also states that "special satisfaction" is associated with "successfully progressing interaction in the energy sector and the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects".

In addition, the Kremlin said in a statement that "Russian-Iranian friendly relations will continue to develop on an increasing scale," with Putin wishing the people of Iran a successful upcoming presidential election.

russia and iran plan to sign an agreement on "comprehensive cooperation": what is known