Teenagers who suffered as a result of a strike on the territory of an educational institution in Kharkiv are in intensive care - Terekhov

The teenagers who suffered as a result of a strike on the territory of an educational institution in Kharkiv on May 8 are in intensive care. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

They were not moderately injured, but severely injured. When I arrived at the site of the hit, I saw these children being evacuated by ambulance and it was very difficult. I am so grateful to our doctors who were able to save the lives of these teenagers, save the life of the girl who was also operated on. The main thing is that we are together. What the doctors did was incredible. Now they are in intensive care, but the main thing is that they are alive and the main thing is that they have saved their limbs, which, unfortunately, were injured ," Terekhov said.

On May 8, in Kharkiv , two boys, aged 13 and 15, were injured in a Russian Federation attack, which was recorded on the territory of a school. One child was reported to be in serious condition