Technical work in the Bereh registry: electronic military documents may be unavailable on March 20
Kyiv • UNN
On Thursday, March 20, from 22:00 to 23:30, technical works are planned in the "Oberig" register. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.
The Ministry of Defense advised to download the PDF file of the document in advance to avoid unpleasant situations during possible checks.
After the technical work, everything will work as usual.
Let us remind
Since March 11, the employee booking service has been available again on the "Diia" portal after the successful completion of technical work. The update improved interaction with the Unified List of State Bodies and Organizations.