Tax authorities delay inspection of Concord Bank due to possible fraud

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127625 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132414 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217762 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163496 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159085 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145583 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208901 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112667 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196268 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105222 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 88739 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107507 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104336 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 76241 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 61630 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217762 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208901 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196268 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210339 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 43064 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 61630 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154152 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157073 views
Tax authorities delay inspection of Concord Bank due to possible fraud

Tax authorities delay inspection of Concord Bank due to possible fraud

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 149935 views

The tax audit of Concord Bank has been going on for over a year due to possible falsification of the results. The shareholders claim that the amount of the fine was illegally increased from UAH 700 thousand to UAH 392 million on the instructions of Danylo Getmantsev.

The tax audit of Concord Bank, which is in the process of liquidation, has been going on for more than a year and has not yet been completed. Such a delay raises serious questions about the transparency and objectivity of the actions of the tax authorities, UNN reports .

On August 1, 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decided to revoke the license of Concord Bank, after which the liquidation procedure was launched. According to the law, in such cases, a tax audit is mandatory, which usually lasts several months. However, in the case of Concorde, the audit lasted more than a year.

In fact, the first audit, as expected, lasted three months. Based on its results, the tax authorities drew up an act for UAH 700 thousand. However, according to Olena Sosiedka, co-owner of Concord Bank, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, forced the amount of the fine in the act to be increased to almost UAH 400 million.

We know that based on its results (the results of the first tax audit - ed.), an act was drawn up in the amount of 700 thousand hryvnias, to which, on the personal instructions of the head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev , 392 million hryvnias were illegally added, and why not a billion, 3 or 10 billion?

- said Olena Sosedka, co-owner of Concord Bank.

Thus, according to the bank's shareholders, the results of the first tax audit were falsified.The bank's liquidator, appointed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund, also disagreed with the audit report and filed its objections, after which an additional audit was ordered. This audit is still ongoing, which, according to experts, indicates a deliberate delay in the process by the tax authorities, as there are reasonable time limits for conducting an audit.

It is possible that the long delay in the audit in the case of Concorde may be due to the tax authorities' fears of being held liable for falsifying the audit results. After all, they can be held both administratively and criminally liable for violations.

If the court finds that the tax was unjustified, it may recover court costs, legal fees and non-pecuniary damage from the tax authority. The employees themselves may be subject to disciplinary action,

Denys Neviadomskyi, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Retired Judges, told  UNN .

At the same time, lawyer Oleksandr Baidyk noted that the tax authorities could be held liable under the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

If there was a forgery of documents, it may be criminal liability, if it was just a mistake, it may be administrative liability. It all depends on the damage caused to the victim. If the tax authorities forged the whole thing (the audit report - ed.), it will definitely be criminal liability, if they miscalculated something, it will be administrative liability,

- the lawyer explained.

According to lawyers, the only way to force the tax authorities to complete the audit is to go to court. The court may order the tax authorities to complete the audit within a certain timeframe and ensure transparency and objectivity of the process. This will not only speed up the process of liquidating the bank, but will also be an important step in restoring confidence in the country's tax system.

There must be a rule of law procedure: there is a procedure provided for by law, you must follow it. If you don't follow this procedure, the interested parties whose rights or interests are violated must go to court. Unfortunately, the prosecutor's supervision over the observance of laws was abolished under Petro Oleksiyovych (Poroshenko - ed.), so today there is only one thing: the court. And unfortunately, the procedure there is such that you have to wait a long time for a court decision, because the courts are overcrowded today, and there are a lot of vacancies, so of course the judicial procedure for protecting rights in Ukraine is limited, unfortunately,

- former Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Bahanets said in a comment  to UNN  .

Recall

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of removing banks from the market has not stopped. Thus, as of February 24, 2022, liquidation proceedings were initiated against 8 banks. In 2023, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks but also profitable institutions were subject to liquidation and license revocation, including Concord Bank. According to Olena Sosiedka, at the time the regulator announced the decision to liquidate the bank, the financial institution had enough highly liquid assets to make all the necessary payments in 2-3 weeks. However, the process of bank liquidation is strictly regulated by law and can generally take up to three years.

Add

Concorde's shareholders challenged in court the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to withdraw the bank from the market. The Dnipropetrovs'k District Administrative Court declared unlawful and canceled the NBU's decision to revoke the license and liquidate Concord Bank. However, Ukrainian legislation is written in such a way that the process of removing a banking institution from the market, once started, is irreversible.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications

