Tabaivka is not under occupants' control, heavy fighting continues - Yevlash

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101488 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128175 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129487 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171022 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169097 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275190 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177785 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166998 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148713 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243981 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101226 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82991 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 79590 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91996 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32274 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275191 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243982 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229208 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254654 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240571 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 357 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128180 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103547 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103701 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120017 views
Tabaivka is not under occupants' control, heavy fighting continues - Yevlash

Tabaivka is not under occupants' control, heavy fighting continues - Yevlash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21146 views

While heavy fighting and artillery duels continued near Tabaivka, the village remained under Ukrainian control, despite Russian claims of its capture.

The enemy failed to capture the village of Tabayivka in Kharkiv region, as the Russian Ministry of Defense had claimed. Heavy fighting and artillery duels are taking place near the village. Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia", told about this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The line (of the frontline - ed.) is still very dynamic. The enemy continues its offensive, in particular near the town of Kupyansk. Also Tabayivka, for which there are heavy battles. The village is currently not under the control of the occupants. Artillery dueling is underway there," said Yevlash.

He noted that over the past day in the Liman-Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy 228 occupants and another 75 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, video surveillance systems, and various types of electronic warfare equipment.

In addition, Yevlash said that the enemy has about 40,000 troops in the Kupyansk sector.

"There are also more than five hundred tanks, 650 armored combat vehicles, 430 artillery systems," the spokesman added.

However, he emphasized that the enemy has concentrated almost 57 thousand occupants, 500 tanks, over 1100 armored personnel carriers, and 534 artillery systems in the Liman sector.

Addendum

Today the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Tabayivka.

Recall

Over the past day , 63 combat engagements took place. The occupants also carried out 85 air strikes, fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

