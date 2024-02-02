Tabaivka is not under occupants' control, heavy fighting continues - Yevlash

The enemy failed to capture the village of Tabayivka in Kharkiv region, as the Russian Ministry of Defense had claimed. Heavy fighting and artillery duels are taking place near the village. Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia", told about this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The line (of the frontline - ed.) is still very dynamic. The enemy continues its offensive, in particular near the town of Kupyansk. Also Tabayivka, for which there are heavy battles. The village is currently not under the control of the occupants. Artillery dueling is underway there," said Yevlash.

He noted that over the past day in the Liman-Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy 228 occupants and another 75 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, video surveillance systems, and various types of electronic warfare equipment.

In addition, Yevlash said that the enemy has about 40,000 troops in the Kupyansk sector.

"There are also more than five hundred tanks, 650 armored combat vehicles, 430 artillery systems," the spokesman added.

However, he emphasized that the enemy has concentrated almost 57 thousand occupants, 500 tanks, over 1100 armored personnel carriers, and 534 artillery systems in the Liman sector.

Addendum

Today the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Tabayivka.

Recall

Over the past day , 63 combat engagements took place. The occupants also carried out 85 air strikes, fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.