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From NATO and EU membership to the JEF — Sybiha revealed the potential of a new "axis" for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Andrii Sybiha spoke about the potential for Ukraine’s cooperation with the Nordic-Baltic states, Poland, and NATO’s Black Sea allies. He linked it to Ukraine’s prospects for membership in NATO and the EU.

From NATO and EU membership to the JEF — Sybiha revealed the potential of a new "axis" for Ukraine

Cooperation among the Nordic-Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and NATO’s Black Sea allies could open up new opportunities — from Ukraine’s membership in NATO and the EU to practical integration into the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) "already today." This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, quoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a plenary session of the Nordic Council in Helsinki on October 28, UNN reports.  

Details 

"I am firmly convinced of the importance of the vertical axis comprising the Nordic-Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and NATO’s Black Sea allies. This axis is formed by countries that meet three criteria: freedom as the main value, a realistic view of russia, and a sincere belief in a strong and united Europe," the foreign minister said.

He noted that viewing Europe’s political map through this prism opens up new opportunities for Ukraine.

If we look at Europe’s political map through this prism, we will see many new opportunities — from Ukraine’s membership in NATO and the EU to practical integration into the JEF already today

– Andrii Sybiha said.

Sybiha also called on European states to abandon "gray zones" and join forces to protect their own future.

"Enough gray zones. Enough spheres of influence. Together, we must become a single force responsible for our own destiny. This means having our own capabilities to protect the skies and ensure communications, including satellite communications, so that no one can deprive us of security, freedom and the future," the foreign minister said.

To remind you

Back in March 2026, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s goal was to become a full member of the Joint Expeditionary Force.

Alla Kiosak

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