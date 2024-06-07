Switzerland will allocate more than млн 64 million. US dollars for digitalization of public services in Ukraine

At its meeting on June 7, the Swiss Federal Council decided to allocate 58.7 million Swiss francs (more than 64 million Swiss francs). USD) to support Ukraine in the field of digitalization and e-governance. Funds will be allocated over the next four years. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Press Service of the Swiss government.

Details

Switzerland will allocate 58.7 million Swiss francs for Ukraine for the period 2024-28.

The funds will be used for projects in regions directly affected by the war and are important for the future reconstruction of the country. Among the main areas are health, education and humanitarian demining.

The Swiss government notes that digitalization contributes to democratic reforms in Ukraine and at the same time increases the transparency of services provided by the state. Both areas are crucial for Ukraine's recovery.

It is also reported that Switzerland will announce its support in the field of digitalization and e-governance at the next conference on the restoration of Ukraine (URC), which will be held on June 11-12, 2024 in Berlin.

