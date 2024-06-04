Iceland will allocate an additional 667 thousand euros to support the Ukrainian energy sector

Iceland will contribute an additional 667 thousand euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. This is the country's second contribution to the fund. This was reported on Tuesday in the Ministry of Energy, reports UNN.

Details

Last time, Iceland transferred more than 2 million euros to the fund. Thus, the total amount of the country's contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine will increase to 2.72 million euros.

We thank our partners from Iceland for helping the Ukrainian energy sector in these difficult times. The Energy Support Fund is an effective tool that allows you to purchase the necessary equipment for the repair and restoration of facilities damaged by Russian attacks - said the minister of energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko.

As indicated in the Ministry of Energy, the total amount of contributions to the Fund is more than 494 million euros.

The prime minister spoke about the strategy to strengthen the energy system: what it provides for