Iceland will allocate an additional 667 thousand euros to support the Ukrainian energy sector

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 73846 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139605 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144679 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238916 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171748 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163617 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219557 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112947 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206104 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110277 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34803 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 53496 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106051 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 52240 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238916 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219557 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206104 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232183 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219353 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9067 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16546 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106051 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110277 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158459 views
Iceland will allocate an additional 667 thousand euros to support the Ukrainian energy sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21786 views

Iceland will contribute an additional 667 thousand euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, thus the total contribution of the country. it will amount to 2.72 million euros.

Iceland will contribute an additional 667 thousand euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. This is the country's second contribution to the fund. This was reported on Tuesday in the Ministry of Energy, reports UNN

Details

Last time, Iceland transferred more than 2 million euros to the fund. Thus, the total amount of the country's contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine will increase to 2.72 million euros.

We thank our partners from Iceland for helping the Ukrainian energy sector in these difficult times. The Energy Support Fund is an effective tool that allows you to purchase the necessary equipment for the repair and restoration of facilities damaged by Russian attacks

- said the minister of energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko.

As indicated in the Ministry of Energy, the total amount of contributions to the Fund is more than 494 million euros.

The prime minister spoke about the strategy to strengthen the energy system: what it provides for04.06.24, 12:33 • 23985 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics

