The prime minister spoke about the strategy to strengthen the energy system: what it provides for

As a result of Russian strikes, Ukraine lost more than 9 GW of generation capacity. to restore and strengthen the energy system, the government has prepared a five-point strategy. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, reports UNN.

Today, our key priority is to strengthen the energy sector after the Russian terrorist attacks. The situation is very complicated. More than 9 GW of generation capacity was lost. The enemy continues to attack energy objects - indicated by Shmygal.

As the prime minister noted, Now Ukrenergo is again forced to resort to planned shutdowns of consumers. This, according to him, gives time to restore and strengthen the power grid.

Shmygal spoke about the strategy, which consists of five large blocks:

strengthening our air defense.

repair of damaged equipment and further development of drone protection.



decentralization of the energy system. We have formed a set of measures.



international support and cooperation.

