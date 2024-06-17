$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16205 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Switzerland is going to discuss the results of the Peace Summit with Russia and China - Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114068 views

Switzerland will hold discussions with Russia and other countries, such as China, that were not present at the Peace Summit to take stock of the results.

Switzerland is going to discuss the results of the Peace Summit with Russia and China - Foreign Minister

Switzerland following the Peace Summit is going to hold discussions with Russia, as well as other countries that were contacted but not present at the event, such as China. This was stated by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis at the final press conference of the event, UNN reports.

Details

"We have regular contacts. Our embassy is open, it works, we are in contact with the Foreign Ministry every two weeks, and after the conference here, we are also discussing this with Russia," Cassis said.

He also noted that "as a first step, we are now conducting a debriefing, also with the countries we have been in contact with, whose doors we knocked on, but they did not come, for example, China." "We will now debrief all these countries and think about where this path to peace can go," Cassis said.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is already preparing for the second Peace Summit, it will take months, not years

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Switzerland
China
