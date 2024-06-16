Zelenskyy: Ukraine is already preparing for the second Peace Summit, it will take months, not years

The first and second Peace Summits should bring together to work on the details of peace. Ukraine does not have time for long-term work. Preparations for the second Summit will take months, not years. When the peace action plan is agreed upon, the way will be paved for the second Summit and the end of this war. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

"The first and second Peace Summits should unite our joint work on the details of peace in a state of war. And we do not have time for long-term work. Moving towards peace means acting quickly. Preparations will take months, not years. Therefore, when the peace action plan is ready and every step is worked out, the way will be opened for the second Summit, and thus for the end of this war. We already have countries that have indicated their interest in hosting the second Peace Summit, and we have begun negotiations with them," Zelenskyy said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, saidthat the participants made the right choice, the choice of two security and one humanitarian item, to start moving towards restoring full security and a just peace. The dialogue has taken place and it is clear that it can have very practical consequences.

