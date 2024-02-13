Svyrydenko discusses economic reforms and attracting private investment to Ukraine with IMF mission

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101461 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128138 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129460 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170995 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169084 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275163 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177780 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166997 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148712 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243960 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101192 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82760 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79406 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91809 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32086 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243954 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254631 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240546 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 155 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103535 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103690 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120006 views
Actual
Svyrydenko discusses economic reforms and attracting private investment to Ukraine with IMF mission

Svyrydenko discusses economic reforms and attracting private investment to Ukraine with IMF mission

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25030 views

The IMF mission to Ukraine met with Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko to discuss Ukraine's fulfillment of its commitments under the economic program and attracting private investment with the support of international partners.

First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met with the IMF mission to Ukraine, headed by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the European Department of the International Monetary Fund. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

The parties discussed the state of Ukraine's implementation of its commitments under the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies, as well as how to more effectively synchronize the recommendations and proposals of all international partners to accelerate the attraction of private investment in the Ukrainian economy.

IMF mission to start negotiations on third review of Ukraine's program on February 17 in Warsaw - NBU12.02.24, 17:44 • 21823 views

The meeting was also attended by Gavin Gray, IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine, Sana Nadim, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Vladislav Rashkovan, IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine, Vahram Stepanyan, and Volodymyr Kuzio, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko emphasized that one of the government's key tasks is to attract private investment to rebuild Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv already has several programs in place, but they need to be synchronized to increase efficiency.

The government has developed an action program for this year, which includes 11 key priority areas of economic development and defines the final terms of the four-year Ukraine Facility program from the European Union. At the same time, we are taking into account the IMF benchmarks and recommendations of the European Commission, as well as the developments with the World Bank and the OECD. In other words, to accelerate the process of attracting investment to Ukraine and economic recovery, we must synchronize with all international partners

- summarized Yulia Svyrydenko.

Shmyhal met with the IMF mission in Kyiv to discuss financing of Ukraine and confiscation of frozen assets of the russian federation12.02.24, 16:13 • 24493 views

Addendum

In addition, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine told the partners about key areas of cooperation with the IMF, including: Ukraine Facility, the 5-7-9% affordable lending program, the corporate governance reform program, approaches to public investment management, and the RDNA-3 private sector needs assessment.

In cooperation with our partners, we have two priorities. The first is to ensure macro-financial stability, and the second is to support and develop the private sector of the economy. We want to stimulate Ukraine's recovery, and the IMF mission's expertise helps us find the right solutions

- Svyrydenko is sure.

To recap

Today, February 12, an IMF mission arrived in Kyivto discuss with the Ukrainian authorities and partners economic challenges and priorities for strengthening Ukraine's capacity.

Ukraine is preparing an action plan for the IMF to preserve funding if US aid is suspended - Bloomberg09.02.24, 14:00 • 22845 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising