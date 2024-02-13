Svyrydenko discusses economic reforms and attracting private investment to Ukraine with IMF mission

First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met with the IMF mission to Ukraine, headed by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the European Department of the International Monetary Fund. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

The parties discussed the state of Ukraine's implementation of its commitments under the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies, as well as how to more effectively synchronize the recommendations and proposals of all international partners to accelerate the attraction of private investment in the Ukrainian economy.

The meeting was also attended by Gavin Gray, IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine, Sana Nadim, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Vladislav Rashkovan, IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine, Vahram Stepanyan, and Volodymyr Kuzio, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko emphasized that one of the government's key tasks is to attract private investment to rebuild Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv already has several programs in place, but they need to be synchronized to increase efficiency.

The government has developed an action program for this year, which includes 11 key priority areas of economic development and defines the final terms of the four-year Ukraine Facility program from the European Union. At the same time, we are taking into account the IMF benchmarks and recommendations of the European Commission, as well as the developments with the World Bank and the OECD. In other words, to accelerate the process of attracting investment to Ukraine and economic recovery, we must synchronize with all international partners - summarized Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine told the partners about key areas of cooperation with the IMF, including: Ukraine Facility, the 5-7-9% affordable lending program, the corporate governance reform program, approaches to public investment management, and the RDNA-3 private sector needs assessment.

In cooperation with our partners, we have two priorities. The first is to ensure macro-financial stability, and the second is to support and develop the private sector of the economy. We want to stimulate Ukraine's recovery, and the IMF mission's expertise helps us find the right solutions - Svyrydenko is sure.

Today, February 12, an IMF mission arrived in Kyivto discuss with the Ukrainian authorities and partners economic challenges and priorities for strengthening Ukraine's capacity.

