Supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan win most seats in Pakistan's elections

Independent candidates running in Pakistan's national elections, most of whom are backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, won 47 of the 106 seats in the parliament.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the results of elections in 57 seats, according to the commission's website. "The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison with his wife, was not allowed to participate in the elections.

However, official results show that independent candidates affiliated with the PTI won 16 seats in parliament, only one seat behind the Sharif family's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and the PTI is leading in several remaining constituencies.

According to Geo News, independent candidates, most of whom support Khan, won 47 of the 106 seats in the parliament.

Even before the first official results were announced, PTI chief organizer Omar Ayub Khan expressed confidence in a video address to the media that his party "will be able to form the next federal government with a two-thirds majority.

