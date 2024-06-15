Support for the medical and energy sectors, rehabilitation of young Odessans: Kiper tells details of meeting with Spanish Ambassador

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with Spanish Ambassador Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu on the sidelines of the Black Sea Security Forum, UNN reports .

"I thanked for the comprehensive assistance provided by Spain to Ukraine. We discussed the current security situation in the region.

He offered to join the following areas of assistance:

-Rehabilitation and recreation of children from Odesa region in Spain

-support for the medical sector, rehabilitation of civilians and the military

-restoration of the region's energy infrastructure

-intensification of interregional cooperation," Kiper informs.

