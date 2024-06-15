Support for the medical and energy sectors, rehabilitation of young Odessans: Kiper tells details of meeting with Spanish Ambassador
Kyiv • UNN
Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with Spanish Ambassador Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu to discuss potential Spanish assistance in rehabilitation and recreation of children from Odesa, support for the medical sector and rehabilitation of civilians and military, restoration of the region's energy infrastructure, and intensification of interregional cooperation.
The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with Spanish Ambassador Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu on the sidelines of the Black Sea Security Forum, UNN reports .
"I thanked for the comprehensive assistance provided by Spain to Ukraine. We discussed the current security situation in the region.
He offered to join the following areas of assistance:
- -Rehabilitation and recreation of children from Odesa region in Spain
- -support for the medical sector, rehabilitation of civilians and the military
- -restoration of the region's energy infrastructure
- -intensification of interregional cooperation," Kiper informs.
