Spain to provide €1 billion in aid to Ukraine this year

Ukraine and Spain have signed a bilateral security agreement that provides for €1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine this year and €5 billion over the next three years. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UNN reports .

Details

"Today we signed a bilateral security agreement between our countries with Mr. Prime Minister. It is a really important strategic document. For this year, we have fixed 1 billion euros of military aid and for the period up to 2027 - 5 billion for Ukraine from Spain through the European Peace Fund," Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Spain.

Ukraine and Spain sign agreement on security cooperation