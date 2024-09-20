Sunny and dry at the weekend: the weather in Kyiv region will be determined by an anticyclone in the coming days

The weather in Kyiv region will remain dry and cloudy over the weekend. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported that over the next 5 days, Kyiv region is expected to have low clouds and dry weather due to an anticyclone that will dominate the airspace of our country.

The temperature will remain stable: 10-11° at night and up to 24° during the day.

Recall

Over the next three days, the weather in Ukraine will remain dry, but with a significant decrease in night temperatures.

Temperatures are 6-12° at night, 13-18° on the seaside; 21-26° during the day, 15-20° in the Carpathians.

