Sumy region: Russians shell Seredyna-Buda community with mortars
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the occupants fired mortars at the Seredina-Bud community. Four explosions were recorded, no casualties or damage were reported. This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
