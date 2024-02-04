Sumy region: Russians shell Seredyna-Buda community with mortars

At night, the occupants fired mortars at the Seredina-Bud community. Four explosions were recorded, no casualties or damage were reported. This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

At night, Russians shelled the Seredyna-Buda community. Four mortar explosions were recorded. - Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russian army shells Nikopol with artillery at night

Recall

Over the past day, the Russian army fired 37 times at Kherson region, launching 92 shells from various types of weapons. No one was killed or wounded.