Sumy region: Russian army strikes at the border more than thirty times

On Friday, February 2, Russian occupants fired 33 times at Sumy region. They fired from various types of weapons at the border settlements of nine communities in the region. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 33 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 102 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled. - said the OVA.

Details

Yunakivska community: the enemy fired from mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (10 explosions). Also, explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling was carried out (12 explosions). There was also a shelling of a UAV (FPV drone) (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: 4 UAV (FPV drone) attacks and mortar attacks (10 explosions) were recorded.

Bilopilska community: there were mortar attacks (14 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: Russians attacked with artillery (10 explosions), mortars (5 explosions) and UAV (FPV drone) fire (1 explosion). They also dropped an explosive device from a UAV (3 explosions).

Esman community: there was a UAV (FPV drone) attack (2 explosions) and mortar attack (2 explosions).

Myropilska community: artillery shelling was recorded (8 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: unguided aerial missile attacks from a helicopter (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (5 explosions).

Sveska community: The enemy dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

Recall

On the night of February 2, Russian troops fired four times at Sumy region, resulting in 30 explosions.