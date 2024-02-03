Sumy region: Russian army strikes at the border more than thirty times

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101416 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128076 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129413 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170951 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169054 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275109 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177768 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166996 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243922 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101160 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82580 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79208 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91582 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 31912 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275110 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243923 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229163 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254613 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240527 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 42 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128079 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103528 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103684 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120000 views
Sumy region: Russian army strikes at the border more than thirty times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33368 views

Russian troops shelled nine settlements along the border of Sumy region 33 times with various types of weapons on February 2, causing 102 explosions.

On Friday, February 2, Russian occupants fired 33 times at Sumy region. They fired from various types of weapons at the border settlements of nine communities in the region. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 33 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 102 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled.

- said the OVA.

Details

Yunakivska community: the enemy fired from mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (10 explosions). Also, explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (2 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling was carried out (12 explosions). There was also a shelling of a UAV (FPV drone) (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: 4 UAV (FPV drone) attacks and mortar attacks (10 explosions) were recorded.

Bilopilska community: there were mortar attacks (14 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: Russians attacked with artillery (10 explosions), mortars (5 explosions) and UAV (FPV drone) fire (1 explosion). They also dropped an explosive device from a UAV (3 explosions).

Esman community: there was a UAV (FPV drone) attack (2 explosions) and mortar attack (2 explosions).

Myropilska community: artillery shelling was recorded (8 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: unguided aerial missile attacks from a helicopter (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (5 explosions).

Sveska community: The enemy dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

Recall

On the night of February 2, Russian troops fired four times  at Sumy region, resulting in 30 explosions.

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn
sumySums

