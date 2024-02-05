Sumy region: Russian army shells ten communities, there are destructions, dead and wounded

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Sumy region: Russian army shells ten communities, there are destructions, dead and wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32868 views

The Russian military shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region in Ukraine more than 50 times, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure and injuring 6 people.

The Russian military fired more than fifty times at the border of Sumy region. Residents of ten communities came under enemy attack. The situation in the region was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 51 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 289 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Miropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Putivlska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled.

- The OBA reported. 

Details

According to the report of the regional military administration, the occupiers fired mortars and artillery throughout the day, and in some places Russians used MLRS and drones with suspended munitions against civilians.

Bilopil community: mortar shelling (38 explosions), artillery shelling (11 explosions), grenade launchers (107 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (4 explosions).

Shalyhynska community: the enemy used mortars (3 explosions).

Putivl community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

Krasnopilska community: FPV drone attacks (2 explosions) and UAV drops of explosives (7 explosions), mortar attacks (20 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions) were recorded.

Velykopysarivska community: there was a mortar attack (5 explosions).

Myropilska community: there was a UAV attack to drop an explosive device (1 explosion), a mine drop from a UAV (1 explosion), mortar shelling (23 explosions) and artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: mortar shelling (5 explosions). 6 people were wounded as a result of the shelling.

Youth community: there were FPV drone attacks (3 explosions) and mortar attacks (3 explosions) and artillery shelling (1 explosion).

Esman community: The enemy dropped 8 mines on the territory of the community.

Khotyn community: mortar shelling was recorded (22 explosions).

Vorozhbianske community: Russians attacked with artillery (4 explosions) and MLRS (8 explosions). According to preliminary information, five residential buildings, outbuildings, power grids, and Internet connection were damaged in the village where the shelling took place.

Optional

Earlier , UNN reportedthat one civilian was killed and two others were wounded in the attack on the village of Vorozhba.

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn
sumySums

Contact us about advertising