Sumy region: more than 200 explosions occurred in the border area, causing casualties and destruction

More than two hundred explosions took place in Sumy region on Friday. The Russian military shelled residents of nine communities located in the border area with Russia. In particular, a civilian was killed in one of the attacks in the Velykopysarivska community. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

237 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled. - the OBA said.

Details

In total, the Russians fired 47 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region during the day.

The loudest was in the Velykopysarivska community. The occupants were attacking from the territory of the Russian Federation using mortars and artillery. The invaders also dropped 4 UAVs and struck once with an FPV drone. A local resident was killed during one of the attacks.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office , Russians shelled this community for six hours.

Other communities in Sumy region were also attacked. As of 21:00, mortar attacks were reported in Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Bud, Novoslobid and Yunakivska communities.

The enemy was shooting at Krasnopillia with artillery. There were four explosions there.

The Esman community was hit by Russian artillery, mortars, and an enemy FPV drone.

In Bilopilska, there were explosions of enemy artillery, AGS and mortars. There was also an attack by 3 FPV drones.

In Khotyn ATC, Friday was also not calm: artillery attacks from self-propelled artillery systems (26 explosions) and mortars (7 explosions) were recorded there.

Recall

On Thursday, Russians fired 16 times at residents of seven communities along the border of Ukraine's Sumy region, causing 74 explosions.