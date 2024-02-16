Sumy region: more than 200 explosions occurred in the border area, causing casualties and destruction

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100959 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111296 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153932 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157603 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253889 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174887 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166007 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148431 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227782 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113102 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42302 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24581 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 29650 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35681 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33003 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227782 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213624 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239275 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225900 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100963 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71164 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77733 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113584 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114448 views
Actual
Sumy region: more than 200 explosions occurred in the border area, causing casualties and destruction

Sumy region: more than 200 explosions occurred in the border area, causing casualties and destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50113 views

On Friday, more than 200 explosions were heard in nine settlements of Sumy region, caused by shelling by Russian troops.

More than two hundred explosions took place in Sumy region on Friday. The Russian military shelled residents of nine communities located in the border area with Russia. In particular, a civilian was killed in one of the attacks in the Velykopysarivska community. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

237 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

- the OBA said.

Details

In total, the Russians fired 47 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region during the day.

The loudest was in the Velykopysarivska community. The occupants were attacking from the territory of the Russian Federation using mortars and artillery. The invaders also dropped 4 UAVs and struck once with an FPV drone. A local resident was killed during one of the attacks.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office , Russians  shelled this community for six hours.

Other communities in Sumy region were also attacked. As of 21:00, mortar attacks were reported in Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Bud,  Novoslobid and Yunakivska communities.

The enemy was shooting at Krasnopillia with artillery. There were four explosions there.

The Esman community was hit by Russian artillery, mortars,  and an enemy FPV drone.

In Bilopilska, there were explosions of enemy artillery, AGS and mortars. There was also an attack by 3 FPV drones.

In Khotyn ATC, Friday was also not calm:  artillery attacks from self-propelled artillery systems (26 explosions) and mortars (7 explosions) were recorded there.

Recall

On Thursday, Russians fired 16 times  at residents of seven communities along the border of Ukraine's Sumy region, causing 74 explosions.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

Contact us about advertising