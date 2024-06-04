Sumy region introduces emergency shutdown schedules

Emergency shutdown schedules were introduced in the Sumy region, reports UNN with reference to Sumyoblenergo.

"On the instructions of Ukrenergo, emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in the Sumy region. Now consumers of queues 1, 2 and 3 are switched off in an emergency," the report says.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky today held a meeting of the headquarters, where the heads of the Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv military administrations reported on the further construction of fortifications, the protection of important objects, in particular generation, and the current state of providing people with light.

