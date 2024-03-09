Law enforcers and border guards expose group of arms dealers in Sumy region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21964 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 75840 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 53002 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 234548 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206481 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181898 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224851 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250151 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156022 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371830 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 70859 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 90918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47642 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 25191 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 75840 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 234548 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 188392 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206481 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14665 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23272 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 48586 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56134 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Law enforcers and border guards expose group of arms dealers in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34416 views

Law enforcement officers and border guards seized over a thousand rounds of ammunition, grenades, money and drugs from a group of arms dealers in Sumy region.

Law enforcers and border guards expose group of arms dealers in Sumy region

National Police and border guards exposed a group of arms dealers in Sumy region. During the searches, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers, grenades, money and drugs were seized, the State Border Guard Service reports, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers exposed a group of arms dealers in Sumy region. Members of the criminal group illegally stored and sold unregistered firearms and ammunition. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized more than a thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers, F-1 and RGD-5 grenades and fuses, VOG-25, money and drugs

- the message says. 

The illegal activity was documented by border guards together with the National Police.

Recall

In February, Kyiv police confiscated 85 illegal weapons, including seven assault rifles, pistols, carbines, and machine guns, as well as grenades and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Rocketdyne F-1
Sums
Kyiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14