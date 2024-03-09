Law enforcers and border guards expose group of arms dealers in Sumy region

National Police and border guards exposed a group of arms dealers in Sumy region. During the searches, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers, grenades, money and drugs were seized, the State Border Guard Service reports, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers exposed a group of arms dealers in Sumy region. Members of the criminal group illegally stored and sold unregistered firearms and ammunition. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized more than a thousand rounds of ammunition of various calibers, F-1 and RGD-5 grenades and fuses, VOG-25, money and drugs - the message says.

The illegal activity was documented by border guards together with the National Police.

Recall

In February, Kyiv police confiscated 85 illegal weapons, including seven assault rifles, pistols, carbines, and machine guns, as well as grenades and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.