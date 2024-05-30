Strong state, powerful army and economic success of Ukrainians: Kuleba named the components of preserving national identity

On May 25, the minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine took part in the youth Congress "Ukrainian identity and its promotion in the world", organized by the Youth Council under the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine with the participation of youth organizations, higher education institutions and the public sector .

Details

The Congress was attended by representatives of the Ministry of culture and information policy, the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine, as well as influencers: head of the Youth Council under the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine Marina Sobotyuk, Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, chef and restaurateur Evgeny Klopotenko, TV presenter Akim Galimov. Together with young Ukrainians, they discussed the importance of preserving and strengthening Ukrainian identity and ways to promote it in the world.

The main goal of the Youth Congress is to promote Ukrainian culture and historical and cultural heritage, to unite and involve Ukrainian youth around the world in its promotion.

Minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in his address to the participants noted that it is the desire for freedom that is the basis of Ukrainian identity, which unites all the cultural diversity of our country.

Let this Congress become a platform for the exchange of ideas that will help us and you, all of us, not just survive, but thrive in the future, proudly carrying the title of Ukrainian and Ukrainian woman through the centuries. Our experience shows that to survive in the future, we must have three components: our own strong state, a powerful army, and economic success for our people. The preservation and development of national identity is the basis for all this, freedom is the basis for all this Kuleba noted.

Within the framework of the Congress, panel discussions "defining Ukrainian identity", "digitalization in shaping the international image of Ukraine", "Ukrainian identity: how to attract young people to its promotion both in Ukraine and abroad" were held. Practical steps". During the event, a fair of presentation of intangible cultural heritage was also held.

Based on the results of the event, the participants also prepared a document with the main messages that Ukrainian youth will promote abroad.

The representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine noted the importance of forming a long-term vision of a common identity based on democratic values. "In the context of the ongoing war, national and civil identities have become an important source of Ukraine's resilience. By cooperating with state institutions, youth and civil society organizations in the field of affirming democratic values as integral components of Ukrainian identity, UNDP contributes to the creation of an inclusive and cohesive society," the UNDP representative in Ukraine said.

The event was held with the support of MHP and its strategic partner, the MHP - Hromada Charitable Foundation.

"Support for cultural projects is about preserving values, meanings, and traditions. The war that we are all experiencing today is a confrontation between cultures and worldviews. Therefore, MHP has allocated more than UAH 70 million for projects to assert Ukrainian identity, including the preservation of local museums, the publication of rare books, and the support of unique opera productions during the full - scale war. culture is the most important factor in this struggle, because through it we create and distribute important values and meanings for us. Therefore, it was important for us to support this forum, where young people talked and formed a unified approach to representing Ukrainians in the world," commented Pavel Moroz, director of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department at MHP.

For Reference

The Youth Congress " Ukrainian identity and its promotion in the world "was organized by the Youth Council under the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine with the assistance of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine, the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, the charity foundation" MHP-Hromada", the NGO" Institute of culture of Ukraine", the NGO" Ukrainian Association of students", the NGO" Association of Youth Councils of Ukraine "and the support of the UNDP project in Ukraine" transformational recovery for the safety of people in Ukraine", which is funded by the Government of Japan.

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. the geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the foundation has systematically supported people who are in the regions of military operations, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who were left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.