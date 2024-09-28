Strike on a hospital in Sumy: SES shows video of repeated drone attack

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 94183 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172134 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140625 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144718 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139641 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174882 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 44164 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114285 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 63706 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 70131 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 37163 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172134 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174882 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202178 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191037 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143192 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143071 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147698 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139056 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155870 views
Strike on a hospital in Sumy: SES shows video of repeated drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29736 views

The SES published a video of a second kamikaze drone attack on a hospital in Sumy on September 28. The attack killed 9 people, wounded 19, and evacuated 122.

The State Emergency Service published a video of a second kamikaze drone strike on a hospital in Sumy on September 28. UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The aftermath of the attack on the hospital in Sumy and the moment of the second attack by the "Shahed" can be seen in a video from the State Emergency Service. The footage shows how, after the evacuation began, when firefighters were already working at the scene and rescuers were helping wounded elderly people get out of the damaged building, the hospital was targeted by an enemy drone for the second time.

Recall

The enemy shelling of a hospital in Sumy killed 9 people, including a nurse. 19 people were injured. Rescuers evacuated 122 people.

Judge Leonid Loboyko was killed in a drone attack in Kharkiv region - the Supreme Court confirmed his name28.09.24, 18:26 • 28878 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

