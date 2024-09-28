Strike on a hospital in Sumy: SES shows video of repeated drone attack

The State Emergency Service published a video of a second kamikaze drone strike on a hospital in Sumy on September 28. UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

The aftermath of the attack on the hospital in Sumy and the moment of the second attack by the "Shahed" can be seen in a video from the State Emergency Service. The footage shows how, after the evacuation began, when firefighters were already working at the scene and rescuers were helping wounded elderly people get out of the damaged building, the hospital was targeted by an enemy drone for the second time.

Recall

The enemy shelling of a hospital in Sumy killed 9 people, including a nurse. 19 people were injured. Rescuers evacuated 122 people.

