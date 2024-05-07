Stephen King proposed to hold a duel between Zelensky and Putin

American writer Stephen King said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should "stop killing people." Instead, King suggests that Zelenskyy and Putin should organize a fight between them to resolve "their differences." The writer will be rooting for the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

King noted that he would like to see the President of Ukraine win in a one-on-one fight . The writer also offers to charge money for watching the fight.

I think Putin and Zelinsky should stop killing people and settle their differences mano a mano with a pay-per-view. I would love to see Mr. Z kick Putin's ass - wrote King in the social network X.

The American writer Stephen King, who has been in support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, called on the aggressor country to "get the hell out" of Ukrainian territories.

