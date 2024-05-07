ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100927 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111261 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 153897 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 157571 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253853 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174878 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166003 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148431 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227763 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113102 views

Stephen King proposed to hold a duel between Zelensky and Putin

Stephen King proposed to hold a duel between Zelensky and Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22338 views

Stephen King suggested that Putin and Zelensky settle "their differences" in a one-on-one duel, rooting for the victory of the President of Ukraine

American writer Stephen King said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should "stop killing people."  Instead, King suggests that Zelenskyy and Putin should organize a fight between them to resolve "their differences." The writer will be rooting for the President of Ukraine, UNN reports

King noted that he would like to see the President of Ukraine win in a one-on-one fight . The writer also offers to charge money for watching the fight.

I think Putin and Zelinsky should stop killing people and settle their differences mano a mano with a pay-per-view. I would love to see Mr. Z kick Putin's ass

- wrote King in the social network X. 

Recall

The American writer Stephen King, who has been in support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, called on the aggressor country to "get the hell out" of Ukrainian territories. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

