State Department on Ukraine's victory plan: “We saw a number of productive steps in it”

The United States has reviewed the victory plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The State Department sees a number of productive steps in it. This was stated at a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, reports UNN.

Details

The victory plan that Ukraine has presented is not only a matter of actions that Ukraine will take. It is also a matter of actions that other countries of the world will take. Ukraine has not yet publicized this victory plan, so I am not going to do it from here. Let them do it themselves. But we have adopted this plan, reviewed it, and seen a number of productive steps in it. We are going to discuss it with them - said Matthew Miller.

He also pointed out that the United States has made it clear that it supports Ukraine's right to self-defense not only in words but also in deeds. “We have provided them with the equipment they need to shoot down missiles. If you look at the air defense systems that we've provided, including the air defense system that we announced - the new air defense system that we announced just last week - we have indeed provided them with that capability and we will continue to provide it,” Miller added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the next meeting in the Ramstein format on October 12, they will discuss the implementation of the victory plan.