State Department on Ukraine's victory plan: “We saw a number of productive steps in it”

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 52792 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101844 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164543 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136482 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142352 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138670 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181033 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112032 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171851 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104728 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94341 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108681 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110786 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 38860 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46280 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181033 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199249 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188225 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141269 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141378 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146129 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137589 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154508 views
State Department on Ukraine's victory plan: “We saw a number of productive steps in it”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35358 views

The U.S. State Department has reviewed Zelenskyy's plan for Ukraine's victory and sees productive steps in it. The US reaffirms its support for Ukraine and will continue to provide the necessary equipment for self-defense.

The United States has reviewed the victory plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The State Department sees a number of productive steps in it. This was stated at a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, reports UNN.

Details

The victory plan that Ukraine has presented is not only a matter of actions that Ukraine will take. It is also a matter of actions that other countries of the world will take. Ukraine has not yet publicized this victory plan, so I am not going to do it from here. Let them do it themselves. But we have adopted this plan, reviewed it, and seen a number of productive steps in it. We are going to discuss it with them

- said Matthew Miller.

He also pointed out that the United States has made it clear that it supports Ukraine's right to self-defense not only in words but also in deeds. “We have provided them with the equipment they need to shoot down missiles. If you look at the air defense systems that we've provided, including the air defense system that we announced - the new air defense system that we announced just last week - we have indeed provided them with that capability and we will continue to provide it,” Miller added. 

Recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the next meeting in the Ramstein format on October 12, they will discuss the implementation of the victory plan

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

