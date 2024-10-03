State Department on Ukraine's victory plan: “We saw a number of productive steps in it”
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. State Department has reviewed Zelenskyy's plan for Ukraine's victory and sees productive steps in it. The US reaffirms its support for Ukraine and will continue to provide the necessary equipment for self-defense.
The United States has reviewed the victory plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The State Department sees a number of productive steps in it. This was stated at a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, reports UNN.
Details
The victory plan that Ukraine has presented is not only a matter of actions that Ukraine will take. It is also a matter of actions that other countries of the world will take. Ukraine has not yet publicized this victory plan, so I am not going to do it from here. Let them do it themselves. But we have adopted this plan, reviewed it, and seen a number of productive steps in it. We are going to discuss it with them
He also pointed out that the United States has made it clear that it supports Ukraine's right to self-defense not only in words but also in deeds. “We have provided them with the equipment they need to shoot down missiles. If you look at the air defense systems that we've provided, including the air defense system that we announced - the new air defense system that we announced just last week - we have indeed provided them with that capability and we will continue to provide it,” Miller added.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the next meeting in the Ramstein format on October 12, they will discuss the implementation of the victory plan.