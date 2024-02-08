State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warns of truck traffic closures across the border with Poland and Hungary

Due to the farmers' strike, truck traffic on the border with Poland and Hungary is expected to be closed on February 9 on the road to the Zahony checkpoint and on February 12 through the Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints. UNN reports this with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

According to preliminary information, on February 9 at 10.00 a strike of Polish farmers will begin in the areas bordering the Ukrainian checkpoints of Yagodyn, Rava-Ruska and Shehyni - the statement said.

It is reported that the protesters are prepared to let one truck per hour through the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints, and two trucks per hour in the direction of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. Humanitarian cargo and buses will be allowed through unhindered.

In addition, he informs that the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) may impede traffic for trucks through the Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints starting February 12. Vehicles will be allowed to pass through at a rate of three trucks per hour.

Hungarian border guards also warn of a farmers' protest on February 9 on the road to the Záhony checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Chop (Tisa) checkpoint. It is noted that the protesters will not block the passage of vehicles.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat Polish farmers are planning to block the Yagodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint for a month. It is noted that the protesters plan to let all buses and and 1 truck in both directions pass for an hour. At the same time, humanitarian aid and fuel tanks will be allowed to enter Ukraine unhindered.

