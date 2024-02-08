State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warns of truck traffic closures across the border with Poland and Hungary

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101204 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127741 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129209 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170753 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274859 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177716 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166989 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243720 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106059 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100954 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81207 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77831 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 90173 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243720 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229002 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254454 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240368 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127741 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103423 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103596 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119910 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120336 views
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warns of truck traffic closures across the border with Poland and Hungary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26169 views

Truck traffic at the border crossings with Poland and Hungary will be hampered by planned farmers' protests in those countries.

Due to the farmers' strike, truck traffic on the border with Poland and Hungary is expected to be closed on February 9 on the road to the Zahony checkpoint and on February 12 through the Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints. UNN reports this with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

According to preliminary information, on February 9 at 10.00 a strike of Polish farmers will begin in the areas bordering the Ukrainian checkpoints of Yagodyn, Rava-Ruska and Shehyni

- the statement said.

It is reported that the protesters are prepared to let one truck per hour through the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints, and two trucks per hour in the direction of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. Humanitarian cargo and buses will be allowed through unhindered.

In addition, he informs that the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) may impede traffic for trucks through the Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints starting February 12. Vehicles will be allowed to pass through at a rate of three trucks per hour.

Hungarian border guards also warn of a farmers' protest on February 9 on the road to the Záhony checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Chop (Tisa) checkpoint. It is noted that the protesters will not block the passage of vehicles.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat Polish farmers are planning to block the Yagodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint for a month. It is noted that the protesters plan to let all buses and and 1 truck in both directions pass for an hour. At the same time, humanitarian aid and fuel tanks will be allowed to enter Ukraine unhindered.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyNews of the World
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
hungaryHungary
polandPoland

