Staff sought in Antarctica to count penguins — what the job entails and how much it pays

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The British UK Antarctic Heritage Trust is looking for staff to work at the former Port Lockroy research station in Antarctica. They will be responsible for monitoring a penguin colony, running a museum and gift shop, and working at the southernmost post office in the world. The salary is up to £2,096 — approximately €2,400 per month, UNN reports, citing Bild.

Details

The job lasts six months and requires serious physical fitness. Staff will have to carry 20-liter water containers, lift boxes weighing up to 15 kg, clear snow, and unload boats near slippery cliffs. The station has no running water, mobile phone service, or medical assistance. Showers are usually taken once a week, and staff have to live in a shared dormitory.

Duties include counting nests, eggs, and chicks. This data helps researchers track changes in the colony's population and assess the impact of tourism. In addition, staff welcome visitors from cruise ships, run the museum, and process mail by hand.

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Port Lockroy is a former British research base founded in 1944. Today, it is a popular stop for Antarctic cruises: in summer, up to two ships carrying tourists may arrive there every day. The team itself lives in historic buildings that are preserved in their original form.

There is an important restriction for applicants: candidates must be at least 18 years old, reside in the United Kingdom, and have the right to work there.

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