Sri Lankan mercenaries say they were deceived into fighting for russia and want to return home - AFP

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
March 1, 06:17 AM • 42591 views
March 1, 06:46 AM • 46109 views
March 1, 07:59 AM • 39147 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 104666 views
11:06 AM • 100192 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231861 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215999 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202735 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 228932 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 216317 views
11:06 AM • 100192 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 104666 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 157024 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 155859 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 159703 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31463 views

Sri Lankans who became mercenaries in the russian army are trying to return home, claiming that they were deceived, and their relatives are picketing the russian embassy.

Sri Lankans who are fighting in the Ukrainian war on the side of russia are trying to return home and claim that they have been deceived. This is stated in the material of Agence France-Presse, reports UNN.

Details

Relatives of Sri Lankans fighting in Ukraine picketed the russian embassy to help their family members return home. The relatives claim that Sri Lankan mercenaries ended up at the front by accident or under duress.

However, the newspaper's article says that there are many agents in the country who offer Sri Lankans with combat experience or who have served in the security forces to go to russia to work. They were allegedly promised a monthly salary of over $2,100, which is 13 times the average income in Sri Lanka. They were also promised land plots.

Relatives of those who agreed to such offers told the correspondent that Sri Lankans spend their savings and sell jewelry to pay for tickets and agents' services. But once in the war zone, they try to return home. There is no information on how many Sri Lankans have become mercenaries. But at least 22 of them managed to defect, escape and return home, defense officials told AFP.

As you know, last month the country's parliament initiated an investigation to track down Sri Lankanswho joined regular armed forces and mercenary groups. The government claims that about a dozen Sri Lankans who fought on the side of russia are held captive in Ukraine.

Add

AFP notes that the war in Ukraine has caused significant losses to russian troops, and russia is looking for new forces to fight around the world. It is believed that russia has hired thousands of foreign fighters, many of whom are from South Asia.

Since the end of a decade-long civil war in 2009, Sri Lanka has maintained a large army for its 22 million people. The country's authorities have remained neutral in the war in Ukraine, but reports that the russian government supports the recruitment of former soldiers from Sri Lanka have caused tensions. Police have arrested two retired Sri Lankan generals for illegally acting as recruitment agents for russian mercenary firms, as well as six people who allegedly helped them with logistics.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that russia has agreed not to recruit any more Sri Lankans into its armed forces.

WarNews of the World
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising