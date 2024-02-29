$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42261 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 165728 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98014 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 341096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278589 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205658 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240016 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253661 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159779 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372615 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Sri Lanka to resume visa fees for russians and Ukrainians and end free long-term stay

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26367 views

Sri Lanka stops issuing free long-term visas to citizens of russia and Ukraine who have lived in the country for more than two years and will now charge a $50 fee for a 30-day visa.

Sri Lanka to resume visa fees for russians and Ukrainians and end free long-term stay

Sri Lanka is suspending the issuance of free long-term visas to citizens of russia and Ukraine who have lived there for the past two years. According to Reuters, this was announced on Thursday by the Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles, UNN reports.

Details

Since the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sri Lanka has allowed russians and Ukrainians to stay in the country without paying for visas. But now the fee is coming back, and the rate will be around $50 for a 30-day visa.

Those who want to stay can apply for a visa. They can extend their visas immediately and stay here

- Tiran Alles said.

Recall

Last week, immigration authorities announced that they were ending the free long-term visa program for russian and Ukrainian nationals, setting March 7 as the deadline for those without new visas to leave.

Add

According to official data, over the past two years, more than 280,000 russians and almost 20,000 Ukrainians have visited Sri Lanka. According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Authority, about 300-400 russians and Ukrainians have been in Sri Lanka since February 2022.

UK extends visas for Ukrainians for another 18 months - until September 202618.02.24, 21:22 • 108360 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society
Reuters
Ukraine
