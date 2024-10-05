“Spy whale” Khvaldymyr died of a bacterial infection: law enforcement found no traces of murder

The "spy whale" nicknamed Khvaldymyr, who was found dead off the coast of Norway in late August, most likely died of a bacterial infection. A possible cause is wounds in his mouth from a stuck stick. This was reported by the police of southwestern Norway, UNN reports.

Details

According to experts, the infection could have been caused by a wound in the animal's mouth caused by a stuck stick. No gunshot wounds were found on the whale's body, so no investigation will be launched.

It is noted that on August 31, 2024, the white whale was found dead. After that, the Norwegian Fiscal Authority ordered a necropsy to determine the cause of death. At the same time, the police were involved, as there were suspicions of a possible illegal killing of the whale, based on statements from NOAH and OneWhale.

According to the final report from the Veterinary Institute, the main cause of Khvaldymyr's death was a bacterial infection. It is believed that the infection may have been caused by wounds in his mouth caused by a foreign object (possibly a stick) that became lodged in his jaw. This may also have affected his ability to feed, increasing his risk of infection.

After a thorough examination, which included chest and head x-rays, no signs were found that the whale had been shot. The police confirmed that there were superficial wounds on Khvaldymyr's body, but they were explained as bird damage. Due to the lack of evidence of illegal killing, the police closed the case.

Recall

In May 2023, a beluga whale in a harness appeared off the coast of Sweden. Scientists speculated that the animal might be a spy trained by the Russian Navy.