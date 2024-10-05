ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“Spy whale” Khvaldymyr died of a bacterial infection: law enforcement found no traces of murder

“Spy whale” Khvaldymyr died of a bacterial infection: law enforcement found no traces of murder

The white whale Khvaldimir, found dead off the coast of Norway, died of a bacterial infection. The cause could have been a wound in the mouth from a stuck stick, and no signs of murder were found.

The "spy whale" nicknamed Khvaldymyr, who was found dead off the coast of Norway in late August, most likely died of a bacterial infection. A possible cause is wounds in his mouth from a stuck stick. This was reported by the police of southwestern Norway, UNN reports.

Details

According to experts, the infection could have been caused by a wound in the animal's mouth caused by a stuck stick. No gunshot wounds were found on the whale's body, so no investigation will be launched.

It is noted that on August 31, 2024, the white whale was found dead. After that, the Norwegian Fiscal Authority ordered a necropsy to determine the cause of death. At the same time, the police were involved, as there were suspicions of a possible illegal killing of the whale, based on statements from NOAH and OneWhale.

According to the final report from the Veterinary Institute, the main cause of Khvaldymyr's death was a bacterial infection. It is believed that the infection may have been caused by wounds in his mouth caused by a foreign object (possibly a stick) that became lodged in his jaw. This may also have affected his ability to feed, increasing his risk of infection.

After a thorough examination, which included chest and head x-rays, no signs were found that the whale had been shot. The police confirmed that there were superficial wounds on Khvaldymyr's body, but they were explained as bird damage. Due to the lack of evidence of illegal killing, the police closed the case.

Recall

In May 2023, a beluga whale in a harness appeared off the coast of Sweden. Scientists speculated that the animal might be a spy trained by the Russian Navy.

Olga Rozgon

