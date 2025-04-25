Spring slows down: cold weather, thunderstorms and rain with wind are expected this weekend

On April 26 and 27, the weather in Ukraine will be unstable. On Saturday, rains will occur in most regions. The air temperature will decrease significantly, and the thermometers will not rise above +10+17 degrees this weekend. Frosts are possible in some places on Sunday and Monday nights. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

An atmospheric front will pass through our territory and bring rain with thunderstorms. During the day on Saturday, it will move to the southeast, so rain is expected during the day in the south, east and most central regions. - Didenko notes.

The weather forecaster also added that the western and northern regions (except Sumy region) can count on dry, but still cool weather on the first day of the weekend. A decrease in air temperature to +12+17 degrees is expected there.

"In the south, in the eastern regions plus Dnipro with districts, the weather will still be warm tomorrow, +20+26 degrees," Didenko assured.

However, she notes that a strong, sometimes even stormy wind will be added to these temperature marks in the indicated regions. All because of the same atmospheric front.

In the capital, thunderstorms will also occur on the night of Saturday, April 26, but no significant precipitation is expected during the day. The air temperature in Kyiv will drop to +12+14 degrees.

The weather forecaster warned that cool, windy weather will prevail in Ukraine on Providna Sunday, sometimes with precipitation.

Rains will occur on April 27 in Poltava region, Cherkasy region, Dnipropetrovsk region, in Kropyvnytskyi with districts, in places in the southern part and in the evening in the eastern regions. Precipitation is unlikely in the rest of Ukraine on Sunday - Didenko reported.

The thermometer columns on April 27 may also be a little upsetting: cool weather with an air temperature of +10+16 degrees will prevail everywhere in Ukraine.

Moreover, frosts are possible in some places on the soil surface on Sunday and Monday nights.

"In the night hours of April 27 and 28 in the north, west and center, on April 28 also in the east, there is a probability of frost on the ground," the weather forecaster warned and added that it will still get warmer next week.

We remind you that today in Ukraine is expected hot weather, but already in the evening local rains are possible in almost the entire country.