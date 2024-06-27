Spotify accounts of some russian artists have been hacked and songs deleted

Spotify accounts of several russian artists have been hacked. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the pages of russian singers, including glory marlowe, soda lav, yanix and lida, were hacked on the music streaming service Spotify. Accounts were hacked and profile covers were changed.

In addition, the songs of yaroslav dronov, known under the pseudonym shaman, disappeared from the platform. The names of polina gagarina's songs were also changed.

