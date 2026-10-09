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Special parking spaces for drivers with young children will be introduced in Ukraine — what will change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

At least 5% of parking spaces will be designated for cars with children under three years old. Drivers must have a document confirming the child’s age.

Special parking spaces for drivers with young children will be introduced in Ukraine — what will change

Vehicle markings, special road markings and new traffic signs — Ukraine is introducing parking rules for drivers transporting children under the age of three. This was announced by Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi, reports UNN.

The resolution developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to implement the relevant Law was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. I am grateful to the members of the Government for their support, because this decision is primarily about the safety and comfort of families with young children 

- the minister said.

Details

According to Vyhivskyi, new identification signs for vehicles are being introduced for drivers. Appropriate markings and signs featuring an image of a baby stroller will appear in parking areas. Such spaces must account for at least 5% of the total number, but there must be at least one. It must be located no more than 50 meters from the entrance to the parking area.  

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It is important that drivers who mark their vehicle with this identification sign must have an electronic or paper document confirming the child’s age. This is one of the steps toward a modern traffic management and parking system. We are working to take the needs of all road users into account in detail 

- the minister concluded.

Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?24.12.25, 15:26 • 77512 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine